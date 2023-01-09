UrduPoint.com

China's Yuan Hits Highest Level Since August 2022 Amid COVID-19 Restrictions Lifting- Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 05:11 PM

China's Yuan Hits Highest Level Since August 2022 Amid COVID-19 Restrictions Lifting- Bank

The central bank of China began the week by strengthening the national currency amid COVID-19 restrictions' lifting for those entering from abroad, setting the yuan against the US dollar at 6.8265 on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The central bank of China began the week by strengthening the national currency amid COVID-19 restrictions' lifting for those entering from abroad, setting the yuan against the US dollar at 6.8265 on Monday.

The yuan's average exchange rate against the US dollar on Monday has risen by 647 basis points to 6.8265 - its highest level since August 22, 2022.

In March 2022, the Chinese authorities announced their intention to maintain a stable yuan exchange rate and to implement a prudent monetary policy with a view to preventing financial risks and supporting economic growth.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its zero tolerance anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Among other things, the authorities have introduced the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, the ability for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation, lifting restrictions on online and offline purchases of antipyretics, and accelerating the vaccination of older people. On January 8, obligatory PCR tests and centralized isolation for people arriving to China were canceled.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China Bank January March August December From Government

Recent Stories

'Pakistan needs considerable support for rehabilit ..

'Pakistan needs considerable support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood ..

16 minutes ago
 Minister of Education, Omani counterpart discuss c ..

Minister of Education, Omani counterpart discuss cooperation

58 minutes ago
 UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

3 hours ago
 Air university football league opens at Multan cam ..

Air university football league opens at Multan campus

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.