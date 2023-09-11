Open Menu

China's Yuan Loans Expand By 1.36 Trillion Yuan In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2023 | 05:46 PM

China's yuan loans expand by 1.36 trillion yuan in August

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 1.36 trillion yuan (about 188.63 billion U.S. dollars) in August, central bank data showed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ):China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 1.36 trillion yuan (about 188.63 billion U.S. dollars) in August, central bank data showed Monday.

The amount was 86.8 billion yuan more than that seen in August last year, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

The yuan-denominated loans expanded by 17.44 trillion yuan in the first eight months of the year, according to the data.

