BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 1.36 trillion yuan (190.22 billion U.S. dollars) in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 11.6 percent year on year to 282.05 trillion yuan at the end of May, according to the People's Bank of China.