China's Yuan Loans Grow By 15.73 Trln Yuan In H1

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:47 PM

China's yuan loans grow by 15.73 trln yuan in H1

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 15.73 trillion yuan (2.19 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half of the year, central bank data showed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 15.73 trillion yuan (2.19 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half of the year, central bank data showed Tuesday.

In June alone, the yuan-denominated loans rose by 3.

05 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 11.3 percent year on year to 287.3 trillion yuan at the end of June.

The growth rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than at the end of May, and 0.1 percentage points lower than at the end of June last year.

