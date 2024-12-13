Open Menu

China's Yuan Loans Grow By 17.1 Trillion Yuan In First 11 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 07:01 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 17.1 trillion yuan (about 2.38 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, central bank data showed on Friday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 7.1 percent year on year to 311.96 trillion yuan at the end of November.

