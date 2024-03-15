Open Menu

China's Yuan Loans Grow By 6.37 Trln Yuan In First 2 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

China's yuan loans grow by 6.37 trln yuan in first 2 months

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 6.37 trillion yuan (897.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of this year, central bank data showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 6.37 trillion yuan (897.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of this year, central bank data showed Friday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 8.7 percent year on year to 299.56 trillion yuan at the end of last month.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, stood at 66.

59 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 1.2 percent year on year.

The M0, which indicates the amount of cash in circulation, rose by 12.5 percent from the previous year to a total of 12.1 trillion yuan at the end of last month, the data revealed.

Outstanding social financing stood at 385.72 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 9 percent year on year.

Outstanding yuan loans reached 243.96 trillion yuan at the end of February, an increase of 10.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Money February All From Billion

Recent Stories

How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and ..

How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities

1 minute ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Ze ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

51 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks open lower

3 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

57 minutes ago
TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

1 hour ago
 Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF ..

Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF deal: Tarar

3 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monet ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on March 18

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine say civilians killed in attacks

Russia, Ukraine say civilians killed in attacks

3 minutes ago
 Rupee extends recovery, gains 03 paisa against dol ..

Rupee extends recovery, gains 03 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Engro fertilizers engages dealers for urea price e ..

Engro fertilizers engages dealers for urea price enforcement

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business