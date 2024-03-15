China's Yuan Loans Grow By 6.37 Trln Yuan In First 2 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 6.37 trillion yuan (897.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of this year, central bank data showed Friday.
The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 8.7 percent year on year to 299.56 trillion yuan at the end of last month.
The M1, which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, stood at 66.
59 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 1.2 percent year on year.
The M0, which indicates the amount of cash in circulation, rose by 12.5 percent from the previous year to a total of 12.1 trillion yuan at the end of last month, the data revealed.
Outstanding social financing stood at 385.72 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 9 percent year on year.
Outstanding yuan loans reached 243.96 trillion yuan at the end of February, an increase of 10.1 percent year on year, the data showed.
