KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Yunnan Province totaled 2.7 trillion Yuan (about 425.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, up 7.3 percent year on year, the provincial statistical bureau said Friday.

The border province has stabilized economic development despite the epidemic. It saw an average growth of 5.6 percent over the past two years.

In 2021, the per capita disposable income of Yunnan residents was 25,666 yuan, up 10.2 percent year on year.