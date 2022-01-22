UrduPoint.com

China's Yunnan Sees 7.3 Pct GDP Growth In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 04:15 PM

China's Yunnan sees 7.3 pct GDP growth in 2021

The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Yunnan Province totaled 2.7 trillion yuan (about 425.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 7.3 percent year on year, the provincial statistical bureau said Friday

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Yunnan Province totaled 2.7 trillion Yuan (about 425.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, up 7.3 percent year on year, the provincial statistical bureau said Friday.

The border province has stabilized economic development despite the epidemic. It saw an average growth of 5.6 percent over the past two years.

In 2021, the per capita disposable income of Yunnan residents was 25,666 yuan, up 10.2 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Border Billion

Recent Stories

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test posi ..

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test positive for Coronavirus

2 minutes ago
 Farmers, citizens demand to establish organic food ..

Farmers, citizens demand to establish organic food testing authority

32 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates plantation campaign by distri ..

Minister inaugurates plantation campaign by distributing saplings

34 seconds ago
 Beijing reports 9 local COVID-19 cases, 3 asymptom ..

Beijing reports 9 local COVID-19 cases, 3 asymptomatic carriers

36 seconds ago
 Special persons source of inspiration, motivation ..

Special persons source of inspiration, motivation for normal people, says Buppi

38 seconds ago
 6500 more tested positive for Covid-19, 12 died du ..

6500 more tested positive for Covid-19, 12 died during past 24 hours

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.