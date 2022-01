(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign trade in southwest China's Yunnan Province registered a 16.8-percent year-on-year growth in 2021, reaching 314.4 billion Yuan (about 49.4 billion U.S. Dollars), Kunming Customs said Wednesday.

The province's exports rose 16.3 percent year on year to 176.7 billion yuan in 2021, while imports gained 17.3 percent to about 137.7 billion yuan.

Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Yunnan grew 1 percent year on year to 124.

3 billion yuan last year. Meanwhile, Yunnan's trade with the United States, Saudi Arabia and Brazil came in at 20.2 billion yuan, 15.6 billion yuan and 12.2 billion yuan, respectively, up 16.5 percent, 14.5 percent and 90.8 percent year on year.

In addition, Yunnan's trade with economies part of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 7.5 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, respectively, to 181 billion yuan and 140.7 billion yuan in 2021.