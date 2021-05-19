(@FahadShabbir)

China's Yunnan Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade in the first four months of 2021, local authorities said

During the period, the total import and export value hit nearly 96.7 billion Yuan (about 15 billion U.S. Dollars), an annual increase of 55.2 percent, said the provincial bureau of statistics.

Of the total, exports soared to over 53.9 billion yuan, marking a 128.8 percent increase from the same period last year, while imports jumped 10.5 percent year on year to over 42.77 billion yuan.

The added value of Yunnan's major industrial enterprises increased by 16.6 percent year on year, the investment in fixed assets rose by 17.8 percent year on year, and the retail sales of social consumer goods grew by 22.4 percent year on year during the period.