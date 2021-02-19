UrduPoint.com
China's Zhejiang Sees More Freight Trains To Europe

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:58 PM

HANGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :East China's Zhejiang Province, one of the country's major foreign trade engines, saw a surging number of China-Europe cargo trains in operation this year.

As of Feb. 17, a total of 272 trains were operated between the province and destinations in Central Asia and Europe, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd.

Some 23,300 standard containers were transported by the trains, up 315.7 percent year on year.

Unlike in the past when the freight train services were halted during the Spring Festival holiday, 27 trains delivered over 2,700 standard containers during the holiday from Feb.

11 to 17 to meet the international logistics demand for epidemic control materials, auto parts, daily necessities and other materials.

As the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected sea and air transport capacity, the China-Europe freight train services played a significant role in stabilizing international railway logistics. It ensured the smooth transportation of goods including epidemic control materials, given its stability and all-weather features.

