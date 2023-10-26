Open Menu

China's Zhoushan Jumps To 4th Place In Global Ship Bunker Port Rankings

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China's Zhoushan jumps to 4th place in global ship bunker port rankings

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The port of Zhoushan secured fourth place in the 2022 global bunker port rankings at the International Petroleum Enterprise Conference (IPEC) 2023, which opened on Wednesday in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The China Petroleum Circulation Association released the "2022 Top Ten Global Ship Bunker Ports" rankings at the conference. The port of Zhoushan moved up one slot from its 2021 ranking with 6.02 million tonnes of ship bunkering recorded in 2022.

Hosted by the Zhejiang provincial government, the IPEC 2023 has attracted more than 200 enterprises in the petroleum and gas industries from over 20 countries.

Nineteen major projects were signed at the conference on Wednesday, involving a total agreement value of 73.7 billion Yuan (10 billion U.S. Dollars), which covers the core business areas of the whole industrial chain of petroleum and gas, such as new and high-end materials, petroleum and gas storage and transportation, as well as comprehensive utilization of new energy.

Lu Shan, vice governor of Zhejiang, said that the conference aims at building a high-level summit for international petroleum and gas industry cooperation and exchange so that participants can share new opportunities resulting from China's mammoth market, the strong development of Zhejiang Province, and the upgrading strategy of Zhejiang's pilot free trade zone.

Benefiting from the establishment of the Zhejiang pilot free trade zone in 2017, Zhoushan has been committed to boosting its petroleum and gas industrial chain and the trade of bulk commodities including petroleum, natural gas, iron ore, non-ferrous metals, grain and coal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Exchange Business China Enterprise Gas 2017 Market From Government Agreement Industry Share Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

5 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

5 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

6 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business