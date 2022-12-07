Chines ambassador calls on Minister Finance

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The Minister welcomed the Ambassador and highlighted about the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between the countries.

It was shared that China and Pakistan have strong bilateral ties in a number of economic avenues.

Both sides discussed further strengthening the already existing friendly relations, particularly in the field of economy and finance, said a press release issued here by the finance division.

Ishaq Dar expressed his grief over the demise of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin and said that it is a great loss for China as well as Pakistan. The Minister said that the deceased president was a great friend of Pakistan.

The Minister highlighted the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation program being undertaken by the current government in the areas where the recent flood brought devastation in terms of loss of lives and infrastructure.

He commended the support of Chinese government in the hour of trial and said the present government is taking various measures to protect the vulnerable segment of society. It was also shared that Pakistan has a realistic plan for dealing with any upcoming expenditures regarding reconstruction and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas.

The Finance Minister further apprised the Chinese Ambassador that the Government remains committed to completing the IMF program while meeting all external debt repayments on time.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the policy initiatives being taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability.

He shared goodwill gestures and assured the continuous support of Chinese Government to Pakistan. The Ambassador added that the government of China stands with the people of Pakistan and will provide every possible assistance when needed.