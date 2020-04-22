UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese AI Firm IFlytek Profit Up 51 Pct In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:39 PM

Chinese AI firm iFlytek profit up 51 pct in 2019

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm iFlytek Co., Ltd. posted strong profit and revenue growth last year amid continuous development of the AI industry

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm iFlytek Co., Ltd. posted strong profit and revenue growth last year amid continuous development of the AI industry.

Its net profit grew 51.1 percent year on year to 819 million Yuan (about 116 million U.S. Dollars) in 2019, iFlytek said in its annual report filed to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Its full-year revenue rose 27.3 percent year on year to 10.

1 billion yuan.

The company reversed to losses in the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 epidemic hurt business.

The firm reported a net loss of 131 million yuan in the January-March period, compared to a net profit of 102 million yuan in the same period last year, as the epidemic delayed its projects and thus affected its revenues, iFlytek said in a separate quarterly report.

The first-quarter revenue fell 28.1 percent year on year to 1.41 billion yuan, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company Same Shenzhen Stock Exchange 2019 2020 Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘Eight Pakistanis out of 10 belive Tarawih shoul ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

11 minutes ago

Court acquits Hafiz Nauman in Lahore Parking Compa ..

12 minutes ago

Commissioner for strict action to be taken against ..

12 minutes ago

ESA Head in Russia Says Fall 2020 Optimal Time for ..

12 minutes ago

82 power pilferers held in three weeks

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.