UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador Calls On Food Security Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

Chinese Ambassador calls on Food Security Minister

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong here on Wednesday called on Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong here on Wednesday called on Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with China and cooperation between the two countries was ideal.

Fakhar Imam further said that all efforts were under way to further enhance the relationship between Pakistan and China.

The minister suggested foreign exchange programs between the two countries for education and research, especially adaptive research for agriculture to translate Pakistan's potential to fruitful effort.

The Ambassador recognized Pakistan's potential in agriculture, urbanization and industrialization. He also suggested for making an online agricultural information exchange platform.

During the meeting both sides agreed to work together for further strengthening in order to translate the bilateral cooperation cordial, productive and meaningful relationship.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education China Agriculture All

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sees commercial complaints dropping ..

23 minutes ago

UAE’s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni ..

23 minutes ago

‘Blue Zone’ from COVID-19 Prime Assessment Cen ..

23 minutes ago

US stocks flat amid Trump impeachment debate, Inte ..

2 minutes ago

Hunaid Lakhani visits free medical camp

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.