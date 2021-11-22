Chinese Authorities Ready to Provide Required Coal Reserves For Winter, Spring - Committee

Chinese authorities have ramped up efforts to provide the country with the coal reserves necessary for generating electricity during the coming winter and spring, despite the energy crisis facing several regions, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Chinese authorities have ramped up efforts to provide the country with the coal reserves necessary for generating electricity during the coming winter and spring, despite the energy crisis facing several regions, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

According to the NDRC, the level of coal reserves in the country is currently increasing. Coal supplies have exceeded consumption by over 1.7 million tonnes. The average daily volume of coal supplies to power plants has reached 8.1 million tonnes, which is over 30% more than in the same period of last year. Over the past several days, a new maximum of 9.43 million tonnes was reached.

"Coal will be reliably guaranteed for power generation and heating this winter and next spring," the NDRC said in a statement.

On Saturday, the level of coal reserves at power plants reached 143 million tonnes. This is 35 million tonnes more than at the end of October.

At the same time, power plants in the three northeastern provinces account for 15.

27 million tonnes of the total volume. This should be enough for them for one month.

The country's authorities expect the level of coal reserves throughout the country to exceed 150 million tonnes by the end of November.

Several Chinese provinces, mainly those located in the country's northeast, are facing disruptions in power and heating supply, amid coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas. This is happening as the country's authorities are struggling to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the use of coal, and boost the green economy amid turbulence in the global energy markets.

In October, the NDRC urged mining and energy companies to sign new long-term contracts, in addition to existing agreements, to guarantee the supply of coal for power generation. As a result, the authorities of three Chinese coal hub provinces of Shanxi and Inner Mongolia pledged to deliver 145 million tonnes of coal throughout the country in the fourth quarter at a reduced price.