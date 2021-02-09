Chinese auto sales up 29.5 pct in January

China's auto sales rose 29.5 percent year on year to over 2.5 million in January, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China's auto sales rose 29.5 percent year on year to over 2.5 million in January, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday.

The growth came amid the country's recovering market demand, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Auto sales dropped 11.6 percent month on month in January due to the shortage of automobile chips, said the association.