Open Menu

Chinese Automaker FAW Jiefang Posts Record Overseas Sales In Jan-Aug

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Chinese automaker FAW Jiefang posts record overseas sales in Jan-Aug

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) FAW Jiefang, a truck subsidiary of leading Chinese automaker FAW Group, sold a record 41,700 complete vehicles overseas in the first eight months of 2024, up 30 percent year on year, according to the company.

FAW Jiefang currently operates over 100 key dealerships across more than 40 countries and regions, exporting to countries such as South Africa, Tanzania and Vietnam.

The company produced 143,300 trucks in the first half of this year, a 4.11 percent increase compared to the same period last year, and its sales surged by 15.4 percent to 151,800.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in northeast China's Jilin Province, the state-owned FAW Group is considered the bedrock of China's auto industry. The first Jiefang truck rolled off the assembly line in 1956.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly China Company Vehicles Jilin Same Tanzania South Africa Vietnam Industry

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

7 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

16 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

3 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business