Chinese automaker FAW Jiefang posts record overseas sales in Jan-Aug

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) FAW Jiefang, a truck subsidiary of leading Chinese automaker FAW Group, sold a record 41,700 complete vehicles overseas in the first eight months of 2024, up 30 percent year on year, according to the company.

FAW Jiefang currently operates over 100 key dealerships across more than 40 countries and regions, exporting to countries such as South Africa, Tanzania and Vietnam.

The company produced 143,300 trucks in the first half of this year, a 4.11 percent increase compared to the same period last year, and its sales surged by 15.4 percent to 151,800.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in northeast China's Jilin Province, the state-owned FAW Group is considered the bedrock of China's auto industry. The first Jiefang truck rolled off the assembly line in 1956.