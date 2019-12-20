UrduPoint.com
Chinese Banks Report Forex Settlement Deficit In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Chinese banks report forex settlement deficit in November

China's commercial banks posted a net forex settlement deficit of 39.6 billion yuan, or 5.6 billion U.S. dollars, in November, the country's forex regulator said Friday

BEIIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :China's commercial banks posted a net forex settlement deficit of 39.6 billion yuan, or 5.6 billion U.S. Dollars, in November, the country's forex regulator said Friday.

The reading expanded from a deficit of 31.

1 billion Yuan registered in October, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). Forex purchases by banks stood at 1.04 trillion yuan last month, while sales reached about 1.08 trillion yuan.

The data led to a forex settlement deficit of 399.9 billion yuan for the first eleven months of the year, according to the SAFE.

