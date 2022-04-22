UrduPoint.com

Chinese Banks Report Net Forex Purchase In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese banks saw a net foreign exchange purchase last month, data from the country's forex regulator showed Friday.

Chinese lenders bought 258 billion U.S. Dollars worth of foreign currencies and sold 231.3 billion dollars' worth in March. It resulted in a net purchase of 26.8 billion dollars, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

