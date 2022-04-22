Chinese banks report net forex purchase in March

Chinese banks saw a net foreign exchange purchase last month, data from the country's forex regulator showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese banks saw a net foreign exchange purchase last month, data from the country's forex regulator showed Friday.

Chinese lenders bought 258 billion U.S. Dollars worth of foreign currencies and sold 231.3 billion dollars' worth in March. It resulted in a net purchase of 26.8 billion dollars, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.