Chinese Banks Report Slight Forex Settlement Surplus In February
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 12 billion Yuan (about 1.69 billion U.S. Dollars) in February, official data showed on Friday.
In yuan terms, forex purchases by banks stood at about 1.09 trillion yuan, while sales reached about 1.08 trillion yuan, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.
Recent Stories
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
More Stories From Business
-
EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production5 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 202325 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 20245 hours ago
-
Govt maintain petrol price at Rs 279.75, reduce HSD by Rs 1.775 hours ago
-
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre13 hours ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right16 hours ago
-
Islamabad to be turned model city in collaboration with business community17 hours ago
-
Finance minister apprises EU, Ambassador on vital reform priorities of Govt17 hours ago
-
SECP proposes amendments to companies regulations to prevent fraudulent17 hours ago
-
Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore and Sharjah17 hours ago
-
US stocks drop on inflation concerns, European equities rise17 hours ago