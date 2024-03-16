Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 12 billion Yuan (about 1.69 billion U.S. Dollars) in February, official data showed on Friday.

In yuan terms, forex purchases by banks stood at about 1.09 trillion yuan, while sales reached about 1.08 trillion yuan, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.