Chinese Banks See Net Forex Purchase In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Chinese banks reported a net foreign exchange purchase and stable cross-border capital flows in 2022, an official with the country's forex regulator said Wednesday

The banks recorded a net forex purchase of 107.3 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, said Wang Chunying, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The banks recorded a net forex purchase of 107.3 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, said Wang Chunying, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's Currency, the renminbi, remained generally stable at a reasonable and equilibrium level last year, with its two-way fluctuation and strong flexibility, Wang said.

Current account and foreign direct investment surpluses helped stabilize cross-border capital flows, Wang noted, adding that China's current account is expected to record a surplus at a balanced level in 2023.

