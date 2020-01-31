UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Biotech Firm AnPac Bio Makes Nasdaq Debut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:47 PM

Chinese biotech firm AnPac Bio makes Nasdaq debut

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, a Chinese biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, listed its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker symbol ANPC

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :AnPac Bio-Medical Science, a Chinese biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, listed its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker symbol ANPC.

The company has priced its IPO of 1,333,360 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at 12 U.S. Dollars per ADS for a total offering size of approximately 16 million dollars, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs, AnPac Bio said in a statement.

Shares of AnPac Bio extended gains after going public, but decreased to 11.25 dollars around market close.

Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the company. The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,004 additional ADSs at the IPO price, the firm said on Friday.

WestPark Capital and Univest Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. Focusing on early cancer screening and detection, AnPac Bio has performed a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including Cancer Differentiation Analysis, bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests.

Founded in 2010, AnPac Bio now has two certified clinical laboratories in China and one clinical laboratory in the United States.

As of June 30, 2019, AnPac Bio became the world's second largest sample database for next-generation early cancer screening and detection, according to U.S. consultancy Frost & Sullivan.

The biotech company said it plans to allocate approximately 30 percent of the IPO proceeds to research studies and new technologies. Another 30 percent will be used to increase marketing and sales channels in China, as well as expand its clinical laboratory in the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Company Price United States June 2019 Market Cancer From Share Million

Recent Stories

Empower bonded labour through unions

1 minute ago

Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

3 minutes ago

EU Council Chief Says Bloc Ambivalent About Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Korean P ..

3 minutes ago

China to work with WHO to safeguard regional, glob ..

3 minutes ago

Aqeel, Muzammil, Abid, Huzaifa advance to semifina ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.