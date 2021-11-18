UrduPoint.com

Chinese Border Province Sees Robust Jan.-Oct. Foreign Trade Growth

Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:32 PM

Chinese border province sees robust Jan.-Oct. foreign trade growth

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported strong foreign trade growth in the first 10 months of this year

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported strong foreign trade growth in the first 10 months of this year.

Yunnan's foreign trade totaled around 242.7 billion Yuan (about 38 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to October, up 25.

5 percent from a year ago, said the provincial statistics bureau.

The province's exports rose 27.8 percent year on year to approximately 127.4 billion yuan, while imports gained 23 percent to about 115.2 billion yuan. Meanwhile, its trade surplus reached about 12.2 billion yuan during the period, suggesting a burgeoning momentum.

