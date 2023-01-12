UrduPoint.com

Chinese Border Reopening Will Boost Recovery: Mian Kashif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday welcomed China's decision to ease the restrictions on cross-border travel for the global resumption of people-to-people exchanges including Pak-China investment corridors and internationally rebuild foreign investors' confidence.

Chairing a board of directors meeting in Lahore on Thursday, he said provisional measures announced a week ago are based on a comprehensive assessment of the mutation of the virus, the pandemic situation, and ongoing response efforts which he added will facilitate the recovery of international exchanges and cooperation and help economic and social activities get back to normal more quickly.

He said the policy changes, which are in line with the pandemic prevention and control policy, will make cross-border travel safe, orderly, and efficient, and give a timely boost to economic development.

He said China's reopening its borders is viewed as a boon for the global economy. He said it has indeed been three years and China and the rest of the world have missed each other.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, a regular visitor to China who has explored markets for the export of world-class handmade Pak furniture, said it's a good omen that China is refining the arrangements in line with the evolving COVID situation and is ready to work with all parties to strengthen international anti-epidemic cooperation, maintain the security and stability of the global industry and supply chains and promote the recovery of world economic growth.

He said PFC is planning to take its high-level delegation to China for holding result-oriented parleys with their counterparts for joint ventures in the furniture sector.

