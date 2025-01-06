Chinese Bourses Pledge Further Reform, Opening-up Of Capital Market
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) China's Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange have pledged to further reform and open up the capital market at recent symposiums with representatives of overseas investment institutions, according to the two bourses.
Participants at the Shanghai bourse's symposium expressed confidence in China's continued economic development and the steady advancement of the capital market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on its website.
China's implementation of incremental policies and counter-cyclical adjustment efforts have further improved international market expectations for its economic outlook and boosted overseas investors' confidence in the investment value of the A-share market, they said.
Noting that the strengthening trend of economic recovery has provided favorable conditions for capital market innovations, opening up, and further reforms, the Shanghai bourse said it expected to work together with overseas institutions to build a safe, well-regulated, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market.
At the symposium with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, overseas investors also pledged to continue deepening their engagement with the Chinese market. They spoke positively about the long-term investment value of high-end manufacturing, information technology and consumer electronics sectors.
The Shenzhen bourse said it would continue to improve the quality of listed companies and create a favorable market ecosystem, hoping that foreign institutions will maintain confidence and jointly promote the sustained and healthy development of China's capital market.
