UrduPoint.com

Chinese-brand Passenger Car Sales Up 37.6 Pct In May

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 37.6 pct in May

BEIJING, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles jumped 37.6 percent year on year in May, industry data shows.

About 1.1 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China last month, accounting for 53.6 percent of all passenger cars sold in the country, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

During the first five months of this year, sales of such vehicles surged 22.7 percent year on year to 4.78 million units, the data reveals.

The market share of these vehicles has registered steady expansion in 2023, said the association.

In the January-May period, the market share of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles stood at 53.1 percent, up 5.2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Same May Market All From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

UAEÂ Executive Office OfÂ AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAEÂ Executive Office OfÂ AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

21 minutes ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

23 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

51 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.