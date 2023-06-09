Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 37.6 pct in May

BEIJING, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles jumped 37.6 percent year on year in May, industry data shows.

About 1.1 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China last month, accounting for 53.6 percent of all passenger cars sold in the country, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

During the first five months of this year, sales of such vehicles surged 22.7 percent year on year to 4.78 million units, the data reveals.

The market share of these vehicles has registered steady expansion in 2023, said the association.

In the January-May period, the market share of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles stood at 53.1 percent, up 5.2 percentage points from the same period last year.