Chinese Business Council Pakistan's Delegation Calls On Ch. Shafay
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:24 PM
A delegation of Chinese Business Council Pakistan (CBCP) here Tuesday met with Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A delegation of Chinese Business Council Pakistan (CBCP) here Tuesday met with Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.
The delegation was led by Executive Chairman of the council Mr. Chen Qiang Jiang.
During the meeting, the provision of waqaf land of the Auqaf Department for the establishment of China Business Park was reviewed.
Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that approval from the provincial cabinet will be sought for lease of waqaf land of the Auqaf Department for the China Business Park. He directed the authorities concerned to prepare a proposal for leasing Auqaf Department’s land, besides conducting a survey of the land connected to the shrine of Hazrat Noor Shah Attari near Ferozepur Road in Rakh Ladhe Ke regarding industrial infrastructure.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that Chinese Business Council should present a complete plan regarding the establishment and investment of the business park.
The Council may also set up business park in Punjab’s special economic zones.
The minister added that many foreign investment companies, including those from China, have already invested in Punjab, and many more are ready to do so. “Bringing new investment to Punjab is my mission and all possible steps are being taken to achieve this goal,” he vowed.
Executive Chairman of the Chinese Business Council, Mr. Chen Qiang Jiang said that the Council intends to establish a China Business Park in Punjab and will invite Chinese companies to invest in it. He mentioned that companies from China associated with shoe making, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, technology, and other sectors are ready to invest in the region.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Additional Secretary Auqaf, Director General Auqaf, and other concerned officers.
Recent Stories
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology
Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ meet ..
PSX gains 46.97 points
PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally in Sukkur
Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to expand defence ties and regional cooperation
Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announces to outsource railway hospi ..
WB review team expresses satisfaction over SFERP activities
PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to Turkiye
MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroachments
Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay24 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology25 seconds ago
-
Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ meeting27 seconds ago
-
PSX gains 46.97 points1 hour ago
-
Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears2 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to review NFC performance4 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement2 hours ago
-
KP PA panel discusses issues affecting Tourism Department's performance4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar2 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive growth2 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge further by Rs.5,900, reach all time high to 363,700 per tola6 hours ago