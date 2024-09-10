Chinese Business Delegation Visit SIFC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A high-level Chinese business delegation, comprising Xinjiang Iron Brothers Co Ltd with four other prominent Chinese business entities Tuesday visited Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
The delegation was headed by Mr Yuan Jianmin (Senior and renowned Economist) along with members representing various business enterprises, said a press release issued here.
The delegation was warmly received by officials of SIFC and comprehensive briefs were given covering potential and investment opportunities in priority sectors including Agriculture/ Livestock, IT, Energy, Minerals, Tourism, Industry, and policy level measures being undertaken to improve the overall investment climate in the country.
The delegation was also briefed about salient features of industrial development in Pakistan.
The delegation showed keen interest for investments in key sectors under SIFC and relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan including Gilgit Baltistan.
The visit of delegation will further catalyze the ongoing engagements between Pakistan and China under Business-to-Business framework.
