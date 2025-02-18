Chinese Business Delegation Visits ICCI, Explores Investment Opportunities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:44 PM
A high-level Chinese business delegation, led by Ms. Cindy Chen, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday to explore new avenues for business collaboration and investment
The delegation, composed of fourteen key Chinese enterprises, expressed a strong interest in fostering partnerships across a variety of sectors including automotive spare parts, real estate, hospitality, mobile accessories, hardware and building materials, as well as consumer goods.
Additionally, they aimed to explore the export potential of Pakistani products such as sesame, fish meal, pink salt, and mangoes, said a press release issued here.
In his welcome address, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi emphasized the significance of Pakistan-China relations, highlighting China as Pakistan’s largest trading partner.
He stressed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been pivotal in enhancing trade and economic ties between the two nations, positioning them to reach new heights of collaboration.
President Qureshi further pointed out that the visit by the Chinese delegation is a powerful testament to the deepening bonds between Pakistan and China, showcasing the model of strategic cooperation, mutual trust, and economic collaboration.
President Qureshi highlighted the importance of harmonizing policies, reducing trade barriers, and fostering deeper business-to-business (B2B) engagements as essential steps to create a mutually beneficial environment for both nations.
Ms. Cindy Chen, the head of the delegation, expressed China’s continued commitment to expanding business ties with Pakistan, describing the country as China’s most trustworthy friend.
She and her delegation members affirmed their openness to joint investments in areas such as copper mining, heavy machinery, science and technology, digital innovation, and agricultural products, including sesame seeds.
The meeting also saw Pakistani business leaders expressing their interest in joint ventures in mining, pink salt, leather goods, footwear, LPG cylinder manufacturing, and the import of kitchen hardware and LCDs, reflecting a shared desire for expanding business partnerships.
Prominent attendees included Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, and Executive Members Fatima Azim, Waseem Chaudhry, Irfan Chaudhry, Ishaq Sial, Sanaullah Khan, ICCI President’s special advisor Naeem Siddiqui, and ICCI members Khalid Chaudhry, and Zareef Khan.
ICCI member Yasir Khan facilitated smooth communication as the interpreter, ensuring that the discussions were conducted effectively and without barriers.
This productive meeting underscores the growing economic partnership between Pakistan and China, with both sides committed to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and mutual benefit across diverse industries.
Through continued strategic cooperation and the pursuit of joint ventures, both nations aim to foster long-term economic growth and strengthen their global competitiveness.
