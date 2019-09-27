UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Businessmen Eager To Invest In KP's Potential Sectors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:03 PM

Chinese businessmen eager to invest in KP's potential sectors

The Chinese businessmen are showing keen interest to invest in mines, minerals, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Operating Officer Board of Investment KP, Hassan Daud Butt said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Chinese businessmen are showing keen interest to invest in mines, minerals, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Operating Officer board of Investment KP, Hassan Daud Butt said.

On his return from China after attending investors conference, Hassan Daud told APP that he had talked to numerous Chinese investors on the sideline of the conference who were eager to exploit the potential sectors of Pakistan's economy and were willing to establish industries in Pakistan under the umbrella of mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In this context, he said a Chinese business delegation would soon visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that were being developed under CPEC industrial cooperation.

"The Chinese business delegation will also review the potential of investments in various sectors of economy in the province.

" Daud Butt said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province offers huge opportunities of investment in various areas including agriculture, hydel and renewable energy, tourism, mines and minerals, and other areas.

He stressed the need to fast track the investment process by taking benefit from natural resources of the province to boost economy and to create maximum employment opportunities for youth of the province.

He said the provincial government was specifically focused on creating maximum employment opportunities.

Further he stated that government was also working on ease of doing business to ensure that the businessmen coming from China and other countries should not face any difficulty and all barriers be removed.

He pointed out that the CPEC was the flagship project of Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), therefore all resources would be utilized to complete this project as soon as possible.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business China Agriculture Visit Road CPEC National University All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Police baton-charge protesting doctors at Lady Rea ..

38 seconds ago

Bill Gates hails PM Imran's leadership for Pakista ..

8 minutes ago

CDA, ICT removes encroachments from different area ..

40 seconds ago

Bougainville set to hold long-awaited independence ..

42 seconds ago

KP Govt hands over Rs66m to Chitral communities un ..

45 seconds ago

Turkey to Continue Purchasing Iranian Oil, Gas Des ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.