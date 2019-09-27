The Chinese businessmen are showing keen interest to invest in mines, minerals, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Operating Officer Board of Investment KP, Hassan Daud Butt said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Chinese businessmen are showing keen interest to invest in mines, minerals, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Operating Officer board of Investment KP, Hassan Daud Butt said.

On his return from China after attending investors conference, Hassan Daud told APP that he had talked to numerous Chinese investors on the sideline of the conference who were eager to exploit the potential sectors of Pakistan's economy and were willing to establish industries in Pakistan under the umbrella of mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In this context, he said a Chinese business delegation would soon visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that were being developed under CPEC industrial cooperation.

"The Chinese business delegation will also review the potential of investments in various sectors of economy in the province.

" Daud Butt said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province offers huge opportunities of investment in various areas including agriculture, hydel and renewable energy, tourism, mines and minerals, and other areas.

He stressed the need to fast track the investment process by taking benefit from natural resources of the province to boost economy and to create maximum employment opportunities for youth of the province.

He said the provincial government was specifically focused on creating maximum employment opportunities.

Further he stated that government was also working on ease of doing business to ensure that the businessmen coming from China and other countries should not face any difficulty and all barriers be removed.

He pointed out that the CPEC was the flagship project of Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), therefore all resources would be utilized to complete this project as soon as possible.

