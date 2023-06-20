UrduPoint.com

Chinese Car Maker To Continue Production Despite Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Chinese car maker to continue production despite challenges

Vice President of Great Wall Motors Shi Qingke said that his company encountered car parts shortages, similar to most of other automotive companies. However, the problem has been considerably mitigated, and there is no issue with the supply chain

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice President of Great Wall Motors Shi Qingke said that his company encountered car parts shortages, similar to most of other automotive companies. However, the problem has been considerably mitigated, and there is no issue with the supply chain.

"Starting this year, Pakistan has encountered challenges in the automotive industry. Many import-dependent industries and manufacturing sectors are grappling with production shutdowns and halts," explained the vice president of Great Wall Motors.

Last year on September 1st, in an event held in Lahore, Great Wall Motors (GWM)'s first factory in Pakistan officially commenced production, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 units. Adding to the excitement, on November 17, the GWM Haval H6 HEV made its official debut in Lahore.

This news sent shockwaves through the industry as it signifies several groundbreaking achievements, notably being the "first locally assembled new energy hybrid model" in Pakistan.

"Great Wall Motors is the first brand to achieve local assembly of hybrid vehicles in Pakistan, surpassing even Japanese brands, which have been deeply rooted in Pakistan for over 30 years," Shi shared.

He further stated, "Moving forward, GWM will progressively introduce plug-in hybrids and fully electric models, bringing the latest in new energy technology to Pakistan and facilitating the country's transition from traditional fuel-powered vehicles to new energy vehicles." Since the implantation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan, with its immense market potential and economic vitality driven by a population of 220 million, has attracted the attention of numerous foreign investors.

With the continuous improvement of infrastructure, Chinese automotive companies have not only provided a wider range of products for Pakistani consumers but have also established assembly plants in Pakistan, ambitiously striving to become industry leaders despite the economic turbulence.

"Pakistan, the world's fifth most populous country, has a vehicle ownership rate of less than 20 per 1,000 people.

In contrast, China reached a rate of 230 vehicles per 1,000 people in 2022. This demonstrates that Pakistan holds unlimited market potential," said Shi Qingke, Vice President of Great Wall Motors Group, in an interview with China Economic Net.

"Currently we are overbooking," Mian Muhammad Ali Hameed, COO of Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, GWM's partner in Pakistan, shared his insights.

"The auto sector in Pakistan was dominated by Japanese vehicles. Unfortunately, the vehicles brought by them were outdated models." Faced with the dominance of Japanese brands in the light vehicle sector, some Pakistani local manufacturers have been seeking breakthroughs.

"The world is shifting towards new energy sources, and I believe Pakistan will catch up. Our partner (GWM) has a strong presence in the new energy sector, which is why we chose to collaborate and jointly explore the new energy market." Moreover, Hameed said that Great Wall Motors' extensive experience in developing and manufacturing right-hand-drive vehicles across various countries facilitated its entry into the Pakistani market without significant obstacles.

"By establishing the assembly plant in Pakistan, we addressed a significant employment concern for our local population, employing thousands of people. More importantly, our future efforts will centre on achieving localized manufacturing of specific car parts, lowering import costs and better serving Pakistani consumers. At the same time, this will usher in a technological revolution in Pakistan's automotive manufacturing industry," Hameed explained.

The latest data revealed that the GWM Haval ranked fifth among foreign vehicle brands, with 857 units sold in the first 4 months, securing a market share of 2.8% and the SUV segment share of 12.5%. From January to April, though the overall market fell by 49% month on month, GWM increased by 94% month on month.

App/asg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore World Technology Import China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Same Muhammad Ali January April September November Market Event From Industry Share Million Employment

Recent Stories

Smart electrification a cost-effective approach in ..

Smart electrification a cost-effective approach in powering energy transition: I ..

7 minutes ago
 Andrew Mitchell expresses deep grief over deaths i ..

Andrew Mitchell expresses deep grief over deaths in Greece boat incident

15 minutes ago
 Roundtable Conference on Pakistan's options for ec ..

Roundtable Conference on Pakistan's options for economic turnaround

11 seconds ago
 Two die in road accident

Two die in road accident

15 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

18 minutes ago
 Govt unveils Economic Revival Plan to exploit Paki ..

Govt unveils Economic Revival Plan to exploit Pakistan's potential, facilitate i ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.