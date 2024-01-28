Open Menu

Chinese Carmaker BAIC Posts Robust Sales Growth In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Chinese carmaker BAIC posts robust sales growth in 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC Group) sold some 1.7 million vehicles in 2023, a robust year-on-year growth of 17.6 percent, the company said on Saturday.

The Beijing-based company achieved annual revenue of approximately 480.3 billion Yuan (about 67.58 billion U.S. Dollars) last year.

Additionally, the company reported a year-on-year increase of 73.5 percent in its exports of vehicles that totaled 190,000 in the year.

Notably, the company's iconic "Beijing"-branded cars saw sales increase by 60 percent in 2023, and their overseas sales more than doubled from 2022.

BAIC Group continued to expand its international footprint in 2023. Beiqi Foton, a subsidiary of BAIC, secured orders for over 2,000 new-energy buses in the Indian market, while the company's first overseas passenger car production base in South Africa went operational last year.

Currently, the company has presence in 49 countries and regions worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Exports China Company Vehicles Car Beijing South Africa Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

47 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

48 minutes ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

10 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

10 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

10 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

11 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

11 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

11 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

11 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

11 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

11 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business