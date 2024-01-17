Open Menu

Chinese CG Promises Support To Pakistan For Tackling Environmental Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues

Chinese Consul General (CG) in Lahore Zhao Shiren said on Wednesday his country would support Pakistan to eradicate environmental contamination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chinese Consul General (CG) in Lahore Zhao Shiren said on Wednesday his country would support Pakistan to eradicate environmental contamination.

He paid a visit to P&D (Planning and Development) Complex where he and Punjab P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo jointly chaired a meeting with Chinese and Punjab environmental experts. The board members, provincial secretaries of various departments including Agriculture, Environment, and Transport, and other officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting. The Chinese specialists were given a thorough presentation on the actions taken by the Punjab government to address the environmental issues.

Iftikhar Sahoo said the Punjab government had adopted special measures to resolve environmental issues.

He added that Pakistan and China were brotherly countries and support each other in thick and thin. He mentioned, "Punjab and particularly Lahore is experiencing the worst environmental issues nowadays; therefore, we have requested the Chinese government to support and guide us to tackle this serious issue."

CG Zhao Shiren said the environmental contamination is becoming a concern at global level. He assured, "We will work together to eradicate environmental contamination and that the Chinese environmental specialists' visit to Punjab will be beneficial in resolving this grave issue."

Environment experts from China shared their experiences and put forth suggestions to resolve the environmental issues.

