Chinese CG Promises Support To Pakistan For Tackling Environmental Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Chinese Consul General (CG) in Lahore Zhao Shiren said on Wednesday his country would support Pakistan to eradicate environmental contamination
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chinese Consul General (CG) in Lahore Zhao Shiren said on Wednesday his country would support Pakistan to eradicate environmental contamination.
He paid a visit to P&D (Planning and Development) Complex where he and Punjab P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo jointly chaired a meeting with Chinese and Punjab environmental experts. The board members, provincial secretaries of various departments including Agriculture, Environment, and Transport, and other officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting. The Chinese specialists were given a thorough presentation on the actions taken by the Punjab government to address the environmental issues.
Iftikhar Sahoo said the Punjab government had adopted special measures to resolve environmental issues.
He added that Pakistan and China were brotherly countries and support each other in thick and thin. He mentioned, "Punjab and particularly Lahore is experiencing the worst environmental issues nowadays; therefore, we have requested the Chinese government to support and guide us to tackle this serious issue."
CG Zhao Shiren said the environmental contamination is becoming a concern at global level. He assured, "We will work together to eradicate environmental contamination and that the Chinese environmental specialists' visit to Punjab will be beneficial in resolving this grave issue."
Environment experts from China shared their experiences and put forth suggestions to resolve the environmental issues.
Recent Stories
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months
Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..
Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London
SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings
Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024
Seven drug-peddlers held
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector
DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct
Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series
More Stories From Business
-
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months12 minutes ago
-
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues12 minutes ago
-
FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector16 minutes ago
-
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points2 hours ago
-
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures second LNG cargo from SOCAR2 hours ago
-
FBR denies reports of protest by IRS officers4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.215,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
UK inflation unexpectedly quickens2 hours ago