Chinese Commerce Ministry Confirms Liu-Yellen Talk on Russian Oil Price Cap

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Shu Jueting on Thursday confirmed that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the issue of placing a cap on the price of Russian oil during a virtual meeting.

"On July 5, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a video call with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during which the American side presented the idea of setting a maximum price for the country's (Russia's) oil," Shu told a briefing.