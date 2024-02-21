Open Menu

Chinese Commercial Banks See Profits Up 3.2 Pct In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

China's commercial banks reported a profit growth of 3.2 percent in 2023, data from the banking regulator showed on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China's commercial banks reported a profit growth of 3.2 percent in 2023, data from the banking regulator showed on Wednesday.

Net profits of commercial lenders hit 2.4 trillion yuan (about 338 billion U.S. dollars), according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration. `

The capital adequacy ratio of the lenders (excluding foreign bank branches) was 15.

06 percent at the end of December last year, an increase of 0.29 percentage points from the previous quarter ending September of the same year.

The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks stood at 1.59 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, down 0.02 percentage points from the end of September.

The data also showed the total assets of China's banking industry reached 417.3 trillion yuan by the end of last year, up 9.9 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan China Bank Same September December From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme N ..

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..

34 seconds ago
 TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the P ..

TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..

4 minutes ago
 UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in pro ..

UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights

3 minutes ago
 10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services ..

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 minutes ago
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

15 minutes ago
 Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting ..

Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force

6 minutes ago
 Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m ..

Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m in Sept-Oct 2024

6 minutes ago
 Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provin ..

Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provincial commissioner

6 minutes ago
 China begins drafting law on promoting private eco ..

China begins drafting law on promoting private economy

9 minutes ago
 PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journ ..

PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journey

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business