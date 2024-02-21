Chinese Commercial Banks See Profits Up 3.2 Pct In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:06 PM
China's commercial banks reported a profit growth of 3.2 percent in 2023, data from the banking regulator showed on Wednesday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China's commercial banks reported a profit growth of 3.2 percent in 2023, data from the banking regulator showed on Wednesday.
Net profits of commercial lenders hit 2.4 trillion yuan (about 338 billion U.S. dollars), according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration. `
The capital adequacy ratio of the lenders (excluding foreign bank branches) was 15.
06 percent at the end of December last year, an increase of 0.29 percentage points from the previous quarter ending September of the same year.
The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks stood at 1.59 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, down 0.02 percentage points from the end of September.
The data also showed the total assets of China's banking industry reached 417.3 trillion yuan by the end of last year, up 9.9 percent year on year.
Recent Stories
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28
Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force
Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m in Sept-Oct 2024
Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provincial commissioner
China begins drafting law on promoting private economy
PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journey
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 202315 minutes ago
-
Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes17 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,094 points17 minutes ago
-
Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 202317 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's inflation rises to 6.5 pct in January13 minutes ago
-
SCCI donates office equipment to BFC manager1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 750 per tola to Rs 215,2002 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar11 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's central bank holds interest rate at 6.0 pct11 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.57 pct higher4 hours ago
-
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos11 minutes ago