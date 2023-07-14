Open Menu

Chinese Companies Keen To Set Up Joint Ventures In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Chinese manufacturers companies on Friday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and showed keen interest to set up joint ventures in Pakistan in various fields.

A delegation of Chinese companies led by Gan Meilin, Chairman, Xiandeng Hi-Tech Electric Co. visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and showed keen interest to set up joint ventures in Pakistan in various fields including machinery manufacturing, electric vehicles, equipment industry, drilling, magnetic wire manufacturing, commercial concrete, equipment installation and department store sales, said a press release issued by ICCI here.

The delegation exchanged views with the business community to explore areas of mutual collaboration and business partnerships.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) briefed the Chinese delegation about the potential areas of joint ventures and investment in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

He said that CPEC has started a new era of development and long-term business partnerships between Pakistan and China.

He said that Pakistan was establishing many special economic zones under CPEC and it was a good opportunity for Chinese companies to transfer technology to Pakistan and set up joint ventures in areas of interest.

He said that ICCI is working on a new industrial estate in the region and Chinese companies should explore investment opportunities in that facility.

He assured that ICCI would help connect the Chinese investors with the right partners in Pakistan.

Gan Meilin, Chairman, of Xiangeng Hi-Tech Electric Co. of China said that their delegation has come to Pakistan to interact with the Pakistani counterparts and explore areas of business cooperation.

He said that both countries have good potential to establish sustainable business partnerships and regular interactions between the entrepreneurs of both countries would help achieve this goal.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President of ICCI said that construction is a growing industry in Pakistan and it was the right time for the Chinese companies to enhance their presence in Pakistan in the construction sector to achieve lucrative outcomes.

Both sides exchanged views on promoting business cooperation in various fields to achieve mutually beneficial results for the economies of Pakistan and China.

