Chinese companies locating business in Pakistan: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce , Investment, Industries and Textile , Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Chinese companies have started locating business centers in different parts of the country.

The Chinese companies had started construction work in Lahore and Faisalabad to explore business in textile sectors, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

A policy for textile was being formulated and it was in the refining stage, he added.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan textile sector has registered an increase of 37 percent, particularly in the garment sector.

The Advisor further stated that a meeting with the minister of China would be held in the next week and for this, all necessary discussion to enhance business volume would be made.

He said that Pakistan had displayed the products in China Expo, adding that we had signed free trade agreement with China and that would be affective by the end of December this year.