Chinese Company Alibaba's Net Profit Grew By 39% In Fiscal Year 2022-2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 07:46 PM

The net profit of the largest Chinese e-commerce company, Alibaba, for fiscal year 2022-2023, which ended March 31, increased by 39% to $9.548 billion, the company said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The net profit of the largest Chinese e-commerce company, Alibaba, for fiscal year 2022-2023, which ended March 31, increased by 39% to $9.548 billion, the company said in a press release.

Diluted profit per common share for the reporting period was $0.5, compared to $0.45 a year prior. Alibaba's revenues grew by 2% compared to the previous fiscal year, up to $126.491 billion.

The company reported a net income of $3.203 billion for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, compared to a loss of $2.

562 billion a year before. Diluted profit per common share was $0.16 compared to a loss of $0.12 a year ago. Revenue for the reporting period grew by 2%, reaching $30.316 billion.

The company reported that it had laid off 4,000 employees since the beginning of the year.

Alibaba Group is China's largest internet company operating in the field of e-commerce. It was founded by Jack Ma in 1999. The group owns several subsidiaries and online marketplaces: Alibaba Pictures, Alibaba.com, Aliexpress.com, Taobao.com, Tmall.com.

