Chinese Company Begins Trial Of Cotton Varieties At CCRI Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Chinese company begins trial of cotton varieties at CCRI Multan

:A Chinese seed company Jinghua Wednesday started trial of single and triple gene Chinese Bt cotton varieties at the farms of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan to assess how these high yielding, long staple and disease resistant varieties respond to the Pakistani soil and climatic conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A Chinese seed company Jinghua Wednesday started trial of single and triple gene Chinese Bt cotton varieties at the farms of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan to assess how these high yielding, long staple and disease resistant varieties respond to the Pakistani soil and climatic conditions.

Cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese agriculture scientists would benefit Pakistani cotton economy in a big way, said CCRI Multan director Dr. Zhid Mahmood in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr. Zahid accompanying other scientists witnessed the seed trial of Chinese seed company Jinghua along with company representative Mr. Li.

Mr. Li said that the trial of single and triple gene Chinese varieties was aimed at promoting mechanized farming, high density planting and producing best quality fibre cotton in Pakistan.

Detailing characteristics, Mr. Li said, these varieties were Glyfosate free, and have resistance against bollworms particularly the pink bollworm.

Moreover, the varieties also possess resistance against Cotton Leaf Curl Virus.

Dr. Zahid said that varieties' trial were aimed at studying the characteristics of these single and triple gene varieties in the Pakistani weather conditions hit by climate change phenomenon and their data would be compiled throughout the season by Pakistani scientists.

He said that trial plants have a row-to-row distance of 75cm and plant-to-plant distance maintained at just 4 cm. It is a five-month duration crop, Dr. Zahid added.

As part of continuing cooperation with Pakistani scientists, Mr. Li said, the company intends to begin trials of three fully virus-free varieties at CCRI Multan next year.

CCRI Multan scientists Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Dr. Fayyaz Ahmad, and technology transfer head Sajid Mahmood were also present.

