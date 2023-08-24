Chinese company breaks national record with largest piece of tofu

At a staggering size of 8 meters in length, 8 meters in width and 17 centimeters in height, the largest piece of tofu in China was produced Wednesday by a company in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

YINCHUAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :At a staggering size of 8 meters in length, 8 meters in width and 17 centimeters in height, the largest piece of tofu in China was produced Wednesday by a company in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Officials from the Shanghai China Records Headquarters declared the triumphant accomplishment during the tofu challenge held at the Tofu Culture Tourism Festival in Ningxia's Qingtongxia City.

More than 50 workers of Ningxia Xingdouyuan Bean Products Co., Ltd. made the tofu using approximately five tonnes of high-quality soybeans from northeastern China.

The special tofu was distributed for free among the public, said Zhang Baoping, the chairman of the company.

Qingtongxia Tofu Culture Tourism Festival attracted more than 30 bean product companies from across the country, jointly promoting the high-quality development of the bean product industry.