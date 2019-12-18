Chinese company keen for setting up JVs in IT, cyber security

A delegation of Chinese companies led by Yong Yang visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and showed keen interest to setup Joint Ventures (JVs) with Pakistani counterparts in multiple sectors including IT, cyber security, real estate, solar energy, banking and finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of Chinese companies led by Yong Yang visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and showed keen interest to setup Joint Ventures (JVs) with Pakistani counterparts in multiple sectors including IT, cyber security, real estate, solar energy, banking and finance.

It expressed interest in printing in certifications and other fields.

Senator Mian Attique and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Vice President FPCCI were also present at the occasion.

The Chinese delegation members said that this was their first visit to Pakistan, which was very encouraging and added that they would bring more Chinese companies to Pakistan to explore JVs and business partnerships.

They said that their companies were doing business with many countries around the world and now they were focusing on Pakistan for business collaborations.

They said that Chinese companies were ready to join hands with Pakistani counterparts in many fields including green and environment friendly constructions, building of smart towers, production of agricultural products, improving internet & cyber security, producing IT products, generating solar energy, establishing e-educational platforms, promoting e-commerce and other fields.

The Chinese delegation members also briefed the local business community about major products of their companies.

Addressing the Chinese delegation, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the current age was the age of digital economy due to which rapid changes were occurring in the business field.

He stressed that Chinese companies should setup JVs in digital businesses with Pakistani counterparts to turn Pakistan into a digital economy.

He said that Chinese companies should bring technology and establish partnerships with Pakistani entrepreneurs to produce value added products that would bring significant improvement in Pakistani exports.

He also briefed the Chinese delegates about opportunities of investment and JVs in various sectors of Pakistan's economy including CPEC.

Senator Mian Attique said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to develop Pakistan into a digital economy and stressed that Chinese companies should cooperate with Pakistan in realizing this goal.

He said that Pak-China Business Council would act as a bridge to promote B2B linkages between Chinese and Pakistani private sectors.