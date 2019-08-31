Chinese company offers free arrangements for display of Pak products in commodity fair

(@imziishan)

M/s. Zhejiang Eman Supply Chain Management Company Limited from Yiwu International Trade City of Zhejiang Province of China Saturday offered the local business community for arranging free display of Pakistani commodities at Pakistan Pavilion in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :M/s. Zhejiang Eman Supply Chain Management Company Limited from Yiwu International Trade City of Zhejiang Province of China Saturday offered the local business community for arranging free display of Pakistani commodities at Pakistan Pavilion in China

Every year in October an international commodities fair was held in Yiwu that was attended by buyers and consumers from around the world and Pakistani traders should also participate in it with their commodities to promote their business, company representative Anderson said here at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A delegation of the company led by Anderson, comprising Mr Kim, Mrs Eman, Mrs Judy and others, visited the ICCI.

Anderson stressed that Pakistan entrepreneurs should provide samples of their products so that his Company could arrange their free display in China.

Highlighting the business potential of Yiwu City, Anderson said that Yiwu was one number city of China in terms of exports/imports with 70,000 shops and 3 million daily trade of items.

He said China was exporting products all over the world, but now was open for imports. He said the Pakistani exporters should be more proactive to penetrate Chinese market for exports, otherwise other countries would capture market share in China.

He said that prices of Pakistani products were quite affordable for China and Pakistani exporters should take benefit of this advantage.

He said that China has implemented a preferential tariff on 313 Pakistani products and Pakistani exporters should fully capitalize on this concession.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI said that Chinese companies should bring technology and set up manufacturing plants through JVs in Pakistan to produce various products.

He said that Pakistan was a rising market of over 200 consumers and offered great potential for supply chain business. He said that many supply chain businesses were flourishing in our country and it was the right time for Chinese investors to explore JVs and investment in supply chain business in Pakistan.