Chinese Company Shows Interest In FIEDMC Industrial Zone

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

A delegation of the Chinese company CRCC held a meeting with Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : A delegation of the Chinese company CRCC held a meeting with Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq here on Wednesday.

The delegation shown interest for different projects in the FIEDMC industrial zone under public-private partnership.

They discussed various projects like construction of dual carriage-way to link M-III motorway with M-IV, initiating railway shuttle service, supply 675-MW electricity in the FEIDMC industrial zones during the next five years, safe and smart industrial city, waste management, development of commercial area and construction of 5,000 homes in labour complex under low income housing project.

FIEDMC Chairman Kashif Ashfaq said the Chinese company would prepare feasibility reports which will be launched separately after approval from the Punjab government.

On the occasion, Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Amir Saleemi said the latest security system like Safe City would be launched for security of FIEDMC projects.

