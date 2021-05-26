UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Company Vows To Create 20,000 Jobs In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Chinese company vows to create 20,000 jobs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Challenge Fashion Group, a Chinese company has vowed to expand its business under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan which would create over 20,000 jobs for locals, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Wednesday.

He said the Chinese investor had already established a textile factory in Lahore which was a huge export oriented unit.

In his tweet, the chairman said the textile factory being run by the Chinese Challenge Fashion Group had produced over 5000 jobs for local people.

During his visit to the factory in Lahore the other day, Asim Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the unit of international standard, adding that the owner of the company was now keen to establish a separate Special Economic Zone in Pakistan that would be exclusively an export oriented zone and all the goods produced by that SEZ would be exported to other countries.

He said a number of Chinese investors were lined up for investment in Pakistan's industrial sector and soon all would be accommodated.

He said this was the model for new SEZs which would boost the industrial output and exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exports Business China Company Visit CPEC Textile All Jobs

Recent Stories

Crucial Point Is That Putin, Biden Will Exchange V ..

18 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on Friday - Kre ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Concerned With Situation in Yemen, Working ..

21 minutes ago

BVI court accepted Pakistan's sovereign immunity t ..

21 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

21 minutes ago

Five arrested, narcotics recovered in sialkot

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.