Chinese Consul General Briefed On AIIC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin about the ongoing projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC).

During the meeting, he also appreciated China's cooperation for projects under the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor). Both sides discussed in detail Pak-China relations, ongoing projects of the CPEC and other matters of mutual interests, FIEDMC spokesman told media here on Friday.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said that since Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power, the relations between China and Pakistan were getting stronger and more ideal than ever before. Trade and bilateral relations could be increased even more during tenure of the present government, he observed.

He added that the decision of the FIEDMC to create a separate special economic zone for Chinese investors was a great initiative and all the work for development of this special zone would be done by Chinese companies and they will bring Chinese investors here by marketing it.

He said that Pakistan and China would jointly fight out conspiracies against the CPEC. "We are standing firmly by Pakistan and will never leave it alone," he resolved.

On this occasion, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that China was a reliable friend of Pakistan and had been playing a vital role in Pakistan's economic development. In view of the rapidly changing global economic situation, he said, the two countries should further enhance economic and defense cooperation.

He said that business environment in Punjab was very conducive and investors-friendly, and Chinese businessmen should take full advantage of it. "We will provide all facilities to Chinese investors in Allama Iqbal Industrial City along with complete protection," he assured.

