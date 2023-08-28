Open Menu

Chinese Consulate Approves Project For Financial Support To Orphan Students Of Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 11:00 PM

The Chinese Consulate Karachi has approved a project to provide financial support to the orphan students of Gwadar under which 350,000 RMB would be spent

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chinese Consulate Karachi has approved a project to provide financial support to the orphan students of Gwadar under which 350,000 RMB would be spent.

Balochistan education Department has compiled a list of 1201 orphan children in Gwadar, said in press released issued here on Monday.

It is reported that two-thirds of the RMB 350,000 will be used to purchase school bags and stationery for students while the remaining amount will be distributed among the orphan students in the form of cash.

China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), District Administration and Education Department of Gwadar have discussed the method of distribution of money under the project.

The official of Gwadar district administration said that China's diplomatic missions in Pakistan have accelerated socio-economic and human resource development projects in Gwadar with the cooperation of Chinese institutions working in Gwadar.

Up-gradation of schools in Gwadar is also in progress, recently the Chinese Consulate distributed 10,000 free ration bags to the deserving people of Gwadar and most of the recipients belonged to the fishing community.

More Stories From Business