Chinese Consumer Prices Suffer Quickest Drop In 14 Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:18 PM
Chinese consumer prices fell in January at their quickest rate in more than 14 years, data showed Thursday, piling pressure on the government for more aggressive moves to revive the country's battered economy
Officials have struggled for months to kickstart economic growth as they battle a range of headwinds, including a prolonged property-sector crisis, soaring youth unemployment and a global slowdown that is hammering demand for Chinese goods.
Policymakers have in recent months announced a series of targeted measures as well as a major issuance of billions of dollars in sovereign bonds, aimed at boosting infrastructure spending and spurring consumption.
But that, and recent announcements including central bank interest rate cuts and measures to boost lending, have had little impact so far.
And analysts warn a "bazooka" stimulus plan is needed to restore confidence.
"China needs to take actions quickly and aggressively to avoid the risk of deflationary expectation to be entrenched among consumers," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said.
