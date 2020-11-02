Chinese Consumption of Russian Gas Overshoots Estimates by One-Sixth in October - Gazprom

Delivery of natural gas from Russia to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline has grown by nearly 17 percent in volume since September and has exceeded the pre-ordered amount, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Delivery of natural gas from Russia to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline has grown by nearly 17 percent in volume since September and has exceeded the pre-ordered amount, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday.

"Gazprom continues to increase gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from the Chayandinskoye field. Average daily deliveries in October exceeded the same indicator in September by 16.9%," Gazprom said in a tweet.

At the same time, Chinese orders on gas overshot their initial estimates by over one-sixth over the past month.

"The total volume of deliveries in October was 117.2% of planned amounts for this month due to increased orders of the Chinese side," Gazprom wrote.

China became the first major economy to bounce back since the outbreak of the pandemic, having posted a GDP growth of 4.9 percent in the third quarter mostly owing to its gargantuan manufacturing sector.