Chinese Cultural Center to hold seminar on completion of 10 years of CPEC on July 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :An international seminar on the completion of 10 years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be held here on July 5 under the auspices of Chinese Cultural Center China Window.

Papers on the usefulness of CPEC will be presented in the seminar, being organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment board and IM Sciences.

The seminar will have four sessions in which prominent personalities from different fields of life will express their views on the mega project of Pakistan-China friendship.

During the seminar, awards will also be given to the Pakistani and Chinese companies who have invested a lot in the CPEC projects, besides providing employment to a large number of people.

According to the organizers of China Window, it would the first and unique seminar of its kind in Peshawar, in which the speakers would express their views on CPEC on the completion of its 10 years, besides showing of videos of its various projects.

