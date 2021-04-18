UrduPoint.com
Chinese Dedelegation To Visit Pakistan For Exploring Investment Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Chinese dedelegation to visit Pakistan for exploring investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A Chinese trade delegation from Guangxi Province will visit Pakistan to explore new investment venues in different sectors including roads and infrastructure development, energy and power.

The delegation would also explore investment opportunities existing in IT, agricultural, industrial machineries, technology for construction sectors.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shanghai Feiyun Culture Development Company who visited Federation of Pakistan Chmber of Commerce and Industry Capital Office Islamabad.

The delegation met Qurban Ali, Chairman FPCCI, while the other officer bearers were also presented in the meeting, said press release here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Shanghai Feiyun Culture Development Company said FPCCI was playing an important role in bringing the business communities and investors of Pakistan and China closer.

He said Qurban Ali himself took initiative to contact investors of Guangxi province and their government as well and drew their attention towards investment potential in Pakistan.

The government of Guangxi Province also responded positively expressed their endeavor of full support and cooperation.

The CEO expressed that their company was working hard on various projects with Pakistani brothers.

Addressing the delegation Haji Qurban Ali said FPCCI would warmly welcome the Guangxi business delegation in Pakistan and would facilitate them in holding their business to business meetings in different sectors.

He also informed that the other provincial governments of China were also looking for investment in Pakistan and they were in contact with him.

